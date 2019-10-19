ZOO AND YOU: Creatures, real and imaginary, enjoy Halloween at the Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Halloween is right around the corner and the Topeka Zoo is full of creatures, both real and imaginary. Boo at the Zoo happens the last two Saturdays in October every year.

Kids can explore the zoo and trick-or-treat at nearly 30 vendor booths. The animals will be out and in view, enjoying special Halloween treats.

Boo at the Zoo runs from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday, October 19 and 26. Cost for this event is normal admission prices:

Adults: $7.75

Seniors (ages 65 and over): $6.75

Children (ages 3 to 12): $6.25

Children 2 and under: Free

Friends of Topeka Zoo (FOTZ) members: Free with membership card and photo ID

Follow the Topeka Zoo on Facebook and Twitter for more animal updates.