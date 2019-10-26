ZOO AND YOU: Creepy, crawly creatures on display during Halloween event at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s the Halloween season and the Topeka Zoo has some creepy, crawly creatures guaranteed to make your hair stand on end.

The Schendel Bug Zoo is the home to a number of insects and spiders. These range from millipedes that only eat plants to something called assassin bugs.

“They tend to get that name, assassin bug, because they’re very aggressive and will snatch out and eat just about anything they can physically manage to hold and subdue,” said zookeeper Joe Maloney.

Although the bug zoo has a variety of creatures, Maloney prefers the tarantulas.

“I think the most common phobia in the United States animal wise is arachnophobia,” said Maloney. “I’ve heard a lot of things. Everything from the number of legs to just the fact that they’re small and fast, but the important thing to remember is they don’t want to bite you because they don’t want to waste their venom.”

The Schendel Bug Zoo will be open and on display during “Boo at the Zoo” Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.

