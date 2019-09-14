ZOO AND YOU: Stingrays soaking up last of Kansas summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fall is right around the corner, but the Southern Stingrays at the Topeka Zoo are soaking up the very last of the Kansas summer.

The Southern Stingrays are part of the “Saving Sharks” exhibit currently at the Topeka Zoo, Guests are able to touch the two stingrays, along with a number of Bamboo Sharks during the “hands on” experience.

The stingrays and sharks are native to a tropical climate. Zoo leaders say the exhibit will close once the temperature drops because they could not survive a Kansas winter.

"Saving Sharks" is currently open everyday from 9 am to 4 pm.