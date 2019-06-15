ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo chosen for Envista Cares in June

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Fundraising is key for any zoo and this month the Topeka Zoo is getting help from a local bank. Envista Credit Union has selected the Topeka Zoo for its "EnvistaCares" program for the month of June.

The program highlights non-profits in our area. Envista Credit Union will match any donation made to the Friends of the Topeka Zoo in June up to $2,500.

This money helps fund programs like the summer camps at the zoo, animal health care and expansion projects.

