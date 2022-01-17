ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo offering Docent Academy in March

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is looking for people to join the zoo family. The zoo is accepting applications for its next Docent Academy.

The Docent Academy is a five-day course for the zoo’s adult volunteers. Docents work as ambassadors for the zoo during normal zoo hours and during special events.

Director of Education and Conservation Dennis Dinwiddie said the academy includes behind-the-scenes tours, meet and greet with the animals, and sessions with the animal care staff.

“They’ll meet with the zookeepers that take care of all those animals,” Dinwiddie said. “They’ll hear their great stories about those animals that then when they become ambassadors for the Topeka Zoo they can share those stories with our guests and with the rest of northeast Kansas.”

The next Topeka Zoo Docent Training Academy will be held at the Topeka Zoo on March 21 through 25 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day. Space in the academy is limited.

Click here to fill out an application and email it to ddinwiddie@topekazoo.org or drop it by the zoo.