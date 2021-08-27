ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo raffling off chance to bathe Cora the elephant

TOPEKA (KSNT) – August is Asian Elephant Awareness Month and the Topeka Zoo is celebrating by raffling off a chance to bathe Cora the Asian Elephant.

Cora is 63 years old and has been living at the Topeka Zoo since 2016. Zookeeper Adrienne Sebade said Cora loves people and bath time is one of her favorite activities.

“We give them a scrub bath once a week, so you’ll get to assist us with that,” Sebade said. “She really loves it. She gets into it. She leans into it. You’ll get to interact with her really, really closely.”

Topeka Zoo will collect donations throughout the month of August. People can purchase:

1 Ticket – $5

3 Tickets – $10

10 Tickets – $20

Click here to buy tickets. A $20 ticket purchase comes with a “Kiss from Tembo” painting made by Tembo the African Elephant.

One winner will be randomly chosen to have an opportunity to participate in giving Asian elephant Cora a bubble bath. Additionally, the winner will receive an elephant kiss painting by Cora.

All the money raised through the raffle will go to The Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) program.