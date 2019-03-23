ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo showing off new lion feature at Camp Cowabunga
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The weather is getting warmer here at the Topeka Zoo and a new feature is letting people get up close and personal with the kings and queens of the animal kingdom.
"As things continue to warm up we'll be busier and busier. The animals are going to be more and more active," said Topeka Zoo director Brendan Wiley.
While the lions are on display for everyone to see, Wiley says the zoo staff is able to use a slide-a-way door to help the lions keep up on their healthcare.
"With lions we do voluntary blood draws, blood pressures, ultra-sounds, all sorts of different things," said Wiley. "This door, this type of setting gives us the opportunity to show guests some of that training that occurs here."
The lions are on display everday at Camp Cowabunga at the Topeka Zoo. Click here for a closer look at the exhibits in Camp Cowabunga.
Previous
Photo Gallery: Party With Potter
Next
MHK Fire Dept. helps with flood relief
Entertainment
National
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man uses nude mannequins to send message to ‘nosey'...
- Mother Russia: Florida sees a boom in ‘birth tourism'
- Garbage bags full of marijuana spill onto California...
- Tyson recalls chicken strips due to metal fears
- Get paid $1K for binge-watching all 20 Marvel movies