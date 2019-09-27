Zoo in You exhibit now open at Flint Hills Discovery Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A new exhibit at the Flint Hills Discovery Center called Zoo in You is now open to the public in Manhattan.

The exhibit is all about the trillions of microbes that live inside our bodies.

You can explore where they live, how diverse they are and how important they are to our personal health. It’s open to all ages and serves as a great way to learn more about the things we can’t see living within us.

“It’s all about the tiny tenants that live in and on our bodies,” Stephen Bridenstine, Curator of Education, said. “The bacteria, the fungus, the viruses so it’s all about the human microbiome. We as humans have an entire ecosystem that is inside our bodies that these tiny little creatures are a part of.”

The Flint Hills Discovery Center will be holding a Body Science Saturday event on October 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will have live demonstrations and activities. Paid admission is required to attend the event.