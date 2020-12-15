TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – “Zoo Lights” is shining bright and shattering expectations at the Topeka Zoo. More than 25,000 people have visited the new holiday light show since it opened on Black Friday.

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said these numbers are beyond what he could have imagined.

“I thought I was going out on a limb in estimating that we were going to have just over 31,000 people for the 33 days of Zoo Lights,” Wiley said. “We are looking to beat that by 50 percent, maybe even 100 percent if this weather holds.”

Wiley said they are impressed by not only the number of people, but the distance people are traveling for the event.

“We’ve seen people come from Fort Riley, from Manhattan, from Kansas City,” Wiley said. “Not only is that good for the economy here in Topeka, but what we are seeing is people really taking that step in committing that this is going to be part of their holiday tradition in years to come.”

This comes at an important time for the Topeka Zoo. Popular fundraisers, like Roar and Pour and Brew at the Zoo, had to be cancelled or pushed online earlier this year due to the pandemic.

Wiley said the success of Zoo Lights puts the Topeka Zoo in a good position going in to 2021.

Zoo Lights runs until December 30 at the Topeka Zoo. Tickets must be bought in advance.

