ZOO LIGHTS: Noto based artist bringing 3D sculptures to popular Topeka Zoo event

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is selling tickets for its popular Zoo Lights event series starting Monday. The zoo is expanding the walk-through holiday display into Camp Cowabunga and Kay’s Garden this year.

This year, the zoo partnered with Noto-based artist Ptr Sponseller. He is the owner of Clover GEAR Reclaimed ART. Sponseller’s art represents a first for this year’s Zoo Lights.

“They’ve never done 3D sculpture frames before,” Sponseller said. “All of their work is 2D, so they needed to be able to have people be able to walk all the way around it. I knew that was a really big challenge, so that’s what got me really excited.”

Sponseller’s designed and built four sculptures that will be on display in Kay’s Garden:

A bed of lillies

An 18 foot long dragon

A 7.5 foot tall koi fish

A bonsai tree

The lighted displays are bright, cheerful, and made out of unconventional materials.

“Everything from scrap rebar that’s been pulled out of an old meatpacking plant to food-grade stainless steel that’s been pulled out of a scrapyard,” Sponseller said. “Just a little bit of everything.”

Zoo Lights runs from November 19 through December 26. Tickets must be bought in advance. Click here for ticket information.