TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Jane Redger, a Successful Connections parent resource specialist and team leader, joined the Fox 43 AM Live team to speak about the resources they provide to pregnant women and families in Topeka.

One of the ways they serve the community is by providing “cuddle blankets” to newborn babies and their mothers at the hospital.

The blankets are easily constructed by volunteers in the community by hand. They come with other information pamphlets and packets with useful resources and services in the community they can utilize if they need to once they leave the hospital.

Redger said that they make about 100 blankets every month, so volunteers are needed!

If you are interested in volunteering to make some blankets, contact Jane Redger at jane@east.ks.childcareaware.org or call (785)-440-4509.

If you’d like to learn more about the resources Successful Connections can provide, click here to read more.

