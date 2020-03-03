Local organizations raising money for children at Stormont Vail

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local organizations are working together to raise money for children with health issues in the Topeka area.

The Stormont Vail Foundation and Azura Credit Union announced the “Max card” Monday morning, a debit card available for any Azura account holder that will donate 5 cents with every purchase to the Children’s Miracle Network.

The non-profit provides resources for kids at Stormont Vail to help them get better. They assist children like Max Donprill, who beat cancer and is now the face of the card.

“I hope this really helps the hospital and it’s an honor to get to be on a credit card,” Donprill said.

The money raised will go toward equipment, transportation and programs for the more than 46,000 children treated at Stormont Vail each year.