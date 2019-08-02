Local organizations team up to help students go back to school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Many kids will be going back to school this month and some families will be struggling to gather school supplies. Three local organizations are working to help with that.

From now until Friday, August 9, you can donate school supplies to Bonkers at 5515 SW 21st St in Topeka. All donations will go to United Way of Greater Topeka to benefit students in the USD 501 district.

Kimberly Wolff, senior director of volunteer engagement at United Way said the organization and Bonkers are working with BNSF. When the school supply drive ends, United Way will take the donations to BNSF so organizers there can take them to a school in the district.

Bonkers General Manager, Lisa Munoz, says it means a lot to her to give back to the community.

If you’re interested in donating, Munoz said check Topeka Public School’s school supply list for elementary and middle school students.

Along with helping local kids out, your donation will get you a free Play Maze Pass at Bonkers.