Local pets showing support for the Chiefs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka is showing their Chiefs pride with some of their adoptable animals.

The animal rescue has a litter of six 8-week-old pit bull mix puppies, four of which are named after football terms.

Chief, Catch, Fumble and Tackle are at the shelter, and Michelle McCart, the Adoptions and Customer Care Manager at Helping Hands, said they’d make a great addition to any family.

“The sweetest little, bubbliest, on-the-go players as you can get,” said McCart. “So, you know, if you want an active family and an active lifestyle just like the Chiefs.”

If you think one of these puppies or another pet from from the Humane Society could be the perfect match for your family, Helping Hands opens on Monday morning at 11:30.