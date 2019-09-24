Local pup receives AMR therapy dog certification

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stryker, a 14-month-old Goldendoodle, is now a certified therapy dog with American Medical Response in Topeka/Shawnee County.

The Therapy Dog Program is meant to bring comfort and happiness to AMR employees and communities. Jon Antrim, AMR regional director, said Stryker is the fifth and youngest member of the Therapy Dog team.

“AMR is committed to communities across the nation,” Antrim said. “We often hear about the difference we make in patients’ lives and now, through this program, we can make a difference in the lives of our EMTs and paramedics. The GMR Therapy Dog Program was created to bring comfort and therapy to our brothers and sisters during times of sadness and tragedies.”

Antrim said Stryker routinely visits emergency department staff at both Topeka hospitals. Now that he is certified, AMR hopes to extend his services to other areas of the hospital and other health care facilities.

If you want Stryker to visit a community event, you can email jon.antrim@amr.net or call (785) 233-2400.