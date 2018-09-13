Local relief agencies brace for Hurricane Florence

Both the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are preparing to help those in the path Hurricane Florence as it bares down on the southeast coast.

The Salvation Army has multiple people ready on standby while the Red Cross has already sent four people from its Topeka location.

Volunteers help victims with a place to stay, meals to eat, and provide healthcare.

“We are prepared to be there for the long haul and we will probably be recruiting volunteers for the next couple of months to help serve on this operation.

but it’s not just volunteers helping in disaster recovery in the area.

Meteorologists at the national weather service at Billard airport are releasing weather balloons at a faster rate than normal.

The balloons help determine whether the hurricane will linger on the coast and dump more rain on the same area, or move farther inland.

