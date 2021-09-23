Local school board member accused of abusing a minor

COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – A member of the Council Grove school board is charged with assaulting an 11-year-old on the high school football field.

Adam Dirks is not only an elected leader, he’s also a coach on a community football team for elementary kids. He’s accused of two crimes: battery and interfering with law enforcement.

Police say Dirks made “physical contact” with the child, then gave officers “false information” during their investigation.

We reached out to Dirks, who told us he’s “not aware of any incident.” He went on to say, “It sounds like a scam,” before finally telling KSNT News, “No comment.”

Dirks has not been arrested, but is ordered to appear in court in three weeks.

The football team is not affiliated with the school district or the school’s football team.