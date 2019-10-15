Local school district to add Wi-Fi, mobile app to track busses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local school district is getting a major upgrade by adding Wi-Fi to its school buses. Many of the students are given laptops and have homework due at midnight the day it’s assigned. For student-athletes like Seaman Senior Riley Polter, she sometimes stays up late just to get her homework done after traveling for games.

“Especially with basketball season coming up cause we’re on the buses all the time and they are long trips normally and so you don’t get home until late so it would just be nice to do your homework on the bus,” said Polter.

All 70 buses already have Wi-Fi installed for their cameras, they will just be adding the feature for students to connect to them in the next few weeks. The annual cost is $35,000 and comes from the district’s general funds.

“We go by learning without limits so we put down any barriers that can come that could keep students from reaching their full potential… To keep up with the technology and to keep moving forward is another way to help our kids,” said District Spokeswoman Candace LeDuc.

The district also plans to add a bus tracking app to its arsenal. The app Bus Compass will allow parents and students to know how far away the bus is so they don’t have to wait outside in poor weather. They hope to have the app rolled out by the end of the month.