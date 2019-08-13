Local pets ready for you to Clear the Shelters

Many animal shelters across northeast Kansas will be participating in Clear the Shelters this Saturday, Aug. 17. The shelters will be having special offers in an effort to have as many pets adopted as possible.

Here’s a full list of shelters participating in the event:

  • Clay County Animal Rescue – Clay Center
    • Saturday hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    • Adoption fees fully sponsored by various Clay Center businesses

  • Cattails – Manhattan Petco store
    • Saturday hours: Noon to 4:00 p.m.

