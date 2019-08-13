Local pets ready for you to Clear the Shelters

Many animal shelters across northeast Kansas will be participating in Clear the Shelters this Saturday, Aug. 17. The shelters will be having special offers in an effort to have as many pets adopted as possible.

Here’s a full list of shelters participating in the event:

Heart of Jackson County – Holton Saturday hours: Noon to 4:00 p.m.



Lawrence Humane Society Saturday hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Clay County Animal Rescue – Clay Center Saturday hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Adoption fees fully sponsored by various Clay Center businesses



Jefferson County Humane Society – Valley Falls Saturday hours: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter – Manhattan Saturday hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All adoption fees: $25



Cattails – Manhattan Petco store Saturday hours: Noon to 4:00 p.m.



Helping Hands Humane Society – Topeka Saturday hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Dog adoption fees: $50 Cat adoption fees: $10



Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.