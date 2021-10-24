Local small town hosts fundraiser to help animals in need

VALLEY FALLS (KSNT)– Jefferson County Humane Society hosted their 25th annual fundraiser to help keep the animals at the shelter in good spirits until they find their forever homes.

There was food, a silent auction, and a live auction through the course of the event. All of the proceeds from this is going back to the shelter, to provide necessary help to the shelter.

“It’s extremely important because we are not funded by the county or cities,” Kip Elliot, the Vice President of the board said. “It’s entirely based on fundraisers and donations.”

As people came flooding through the doors, they were asked to bring donations to “fill the van” they had parked outside the building.

According to Elliot, they usually earn around 6 to 7 thousand dollars at this fundraiser. They are hoping to beat that this year as the shelter has around 70 cats and 30 dogs at the moment!