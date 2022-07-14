TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Rock Creek High School Clay Shooting Team Traveled to Mason, Michigan last week to compete in the USA Clay Target League National Championship. Rock Creek finished with a score of 969/1000 to finish 5th place in the nation. This is the team’s highest finish since 2018 when the program was founded.

Aidan McKinney, a shooter on the team, scored a near-perfect 99/100 to win the Clay Shooting National Championship.

“It kind of just feels like a dream right now, don’t really know how to take it in but, knowing that I got up there and shot really well to take the championship is a feeling I can’t explain,” McKinney says. “There’s always pressure to repeat, but you just have to take it one competition at a time.”

Rock Creek head coach Travis Figge mentioned that this finish set the standard for future teams at Rock Creek, as he fully expects the Mustangs to make a return to the podium next year as they are only losing one shooter.