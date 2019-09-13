Local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th specials

Some may believe Friday the 13th is an unlucky day. However, if you’re craving new ink or a piercing, this day may be your lucky day.

Local tattoo shops in northeast Kansas are offering specials on tattoos and piercings Friday. Here are some of the shops and their specials:

Twisted Apple Tattoo, Inc.

1104 Grant Ave – Junction City

Tattoo special: Get any tattoo that will fit within a business card for $31 You can also choose from a grab bag of over 100 tattoos for only $50.

Piercing special: Get $13 off any piercing Bring a friend, each of you receives an extra $2



Absolute Tattoo

1212 S Kansas Ave – Topeka

Piercing special: Ear piercings for $13 with ring or $31 with barbells

From 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Patriot Tattoo Company

924 N Washington St – Junction City

Tattoo Special: Limited edition Friday the 13th button with every tattoo or toothbling

Music & prizes

Junction City Tattoo