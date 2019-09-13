Local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th specials

Some may believe Friday the 13th is an unlucky day. However, if you’re craving new ink or a piercing, this day may be your lucky day.

Local tattoo shops in northeast Kansas are offering specials on tattoos and piercings Friday. Here are some of the shops and their specials:

Twisted Apple Tattoo, Inc.

  • 1104 Grant Ave – Junction City
  • Tattoo special: Get any tattoo that will fit within a business card for $31
    • You can also choose from a grab bag of over 100 tattoos for only $50.
  • Piercing special: Get $13 off any piercing
    • Bring a friend, each of you receives an extra $2

Absolute Tattoo

  • 1212 S Kansas Ave – Topeka
  • Piercing special: Ear piercings for $13 with ring or $31 with barbells
  • From 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Patriot Tattoo Company

  • 924 N Washington St – Junction City
  • Tattoo Special: Limited edition Friday the 13th button with every tattoo or toothbling
  • Music & prizes

Junction City Tattoo

  • 703 N Washington St – Junction City
  • $500 Tattoo Give Away
  • $200 to best Friday the 13th costume
  • Prizes, live music, food truck
  • 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

