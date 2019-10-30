Local teachers will be getting a raise as negotiations conclude

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local teachers will be getting a raise after weeks of back-and-forth contract negotiations have concluded.

Teachers in the Seaman School District began their petition for higher teacher salaries last year. They said they haven’t received any substantial pay raises in more than a decade and should be paid accordingly.

Most teachers in the Seaman School District say they have years of experience in the industry, but their salaries for the past ten years have not been reflective of that.

While some teachers still aren’t entirely satisfied with the new contract that the district board of education passed today, the majority of teachers think the negotiations ended fairly.

“Obviously everybody would like to have more money, but there wasn’t more money to be had,” teacher at Seaman High School Mike Wilson said. “Those of us on the negotiating team realized that this was probably the best offer that could happen.”

The new starting salary for teachers in the district will be $40,000 each year, an increase of around $2,000.

The district’s Board of Education hopes that the new agreement will attract and keep high-quality teachers in the district.

“Large majorities from both sides supported it and I think it’s something we worked hard to come up with moving forward. This gives a good basis to work towards for future years,” Fred Patton, the president of the Board of Education said.

The board of education says nearly ninety percent of teachers voted in agreement for the new contract.

The raise will be back-dated to July and they will see the raise on their paychecks starting next month.