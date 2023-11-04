TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rev those engines, General Tires Arena Motocross is racing through Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend.

From Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, GT Arena Motocross racers will be tearing it up at Landon Arena. This weekend’s events marks the beginning of the season, and participating riders and teams are excited to be back.

“It’s intense, it’s fast, it’s high heart rate,” Tyler Gibbs, a Motocross Rider said. “There’s a lot of emotion that goes into it. Especially in these tighter tracks, so it gets really heated, but it’s fun, the adrenaline is insane and I can’t really describe what it is, but it’s awesome.”

Gibbs is originally from Canada, but he’s a racer for Lawrence’s ‘CREO’ team.

CREO is the largest crew racing at the events center this weekend, according to the event’s promoter, and features multiple international riders.

“Honestly everybody’s kind of rooting for us, based off just being 30 minutes down the road,” Jeff Crutcher, CREO Racing Owner said. “I mean I own and operate CREO out of my garage in Lawrence, so this is truly our home race.”

Teams and athletes from all over the country participate in GT Arena Motocross. Riders range from all ages, from younger amateur riders to older professional riders.

The professional riders aren’t just doing this for fun, though. Crutcher said there is over $10,000 on the line for pro racers this weekend. That purse gets distributed among qualifying drivers at the end of the contest.

For more information and tickets, click here.