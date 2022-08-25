MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 17-year-old Junction City boy was arrested for trying to kill people inside a Manhattan home ​over the summer.

Riley County Police said the teen fired shots into a home on June 20 and again on July 11. The home is located in the 700 block of Colorado in the southeast section of the city.

“Multiple individuals were in the home at the time of the shootings but no injuries were reported in either incident,” police said.

Police have not provided information on what prompted the shootings.

Brayln Marsh is accused of attempted murder and several other crimes. Junction City police arrested the teen earlier this month.