Local thrift store welcomes community to Christmas market with artificial tree farm

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – God’s Storehouse in Topeka is bringing the classic German Christmas market to Northeast Kansas with it’s annual Artificial Tree Farm and Festivities.

It’s the fourth year of the event. There will be hundreds of artificial trees that families can ‘cut down’, along with ornaments to decorate their new tree.

Santa will also make an appearance at the event, along with carolers, Elf on the Shelf and refreshments like bierocks and popcorn.

Michael Kloos, God’s Storehouse manager and the brains behind the concept, says he wanted to bring the amazing Christmas markets he saw on trips to Chicago to his community. It’s also a way to showcase his family’s German heritage with an homage to the German Christmas market.

KSNT News’s Kelly Saberi sat down with Kloos to talk about the event. You can watch the full interview above.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs till 6 p.m. – but Kloos does say people will begin lining up for trees well before the event begins.