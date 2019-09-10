TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local VFW post is opening its doors to everyone. VFW Post 1650 at 3110 SW Huntoon St has been a private, veteran’s club for 90 years, but leadership recently decided to make the lounge open to the public.

Dylan Tyler is the lounge manager at VFW Post 1650. He says he wants people to change how they think about the VFW.

“A lot of people when they think veterans or older veterans they think a cranky old person, but really that’s not the case,” said Tyler. “We’re a family here and we get together for all kind of events.”

The post has lost membership through out the years. Younger veterans do not hang out at or belong to the VFW like their older counter parts.

Michael Slusser, the finance officer at VFW Post 1650, says they were still making money before they went public. He says they hope this will keep the club around for years to come.

However, Slusser acknowledges there is a possibility this might alienate their older veterans.

“The sad part is on the other hand, when they did have it we didn’t see a lot of those veterans patronizing it as it was,” said Slusser. “We saw this as an opportunity to keep us going a little bit better.”

Slusser says the post’s initial license is only for two years so they can revisit this issue then.

VFW Post 1650 is holding an event to celebrate the club going public. There will be live music from The Cody Silvey Band in the lounge from 7 pm to 10:30 pm on Saturday night. Click here to find a full list of events happening at VFW Post 1650.