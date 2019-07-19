LOCASH Set to Perform at Prairie Band Casino

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT)– The popular country music group LOCASH is hitting the stage right here in Kansas.

“Some oldies but some goodies and some new stuff off the new album Brothers, so pick up the new album, check out the new single one big country song, come out tonight, learn all the words so you can sing along tonight,” band members Chris Lucas and Preston Burst said.

LOCASH performed Thursday night at Prairie Band Casino starting at 7 pm.

“Kansas is a good state man it has great country music fans and we’re happy to be here tonight,” band member Chris Lucas said.

The duo had their first concert together in Kansas years ago in Winfield Kansas.