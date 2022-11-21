KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Coach Lon Kruger is etching his name in the history books after being inducted into the 2022 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of fame.

He’s coached for teams all over the country. In fact, Lon Kruger is the only coach in college basketball history to take five different schools to the NCAA Tournament. But, after growing up in the small town of Silver Lake he’s a Kansas boy at heart.

“I couldn’t have imagined a better growing up time than at Silver Lake.” Kruger said. “And to continue that over at Kansas State, I’m very fortunate.”

Kruger compiled 674 wins with five different teams, leading two of those teams to the final four. In 2021 he retired after a ten-year stint with the Oklahoma Sooners, becoming the first coach in school history to be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kruger was inducted alongside coaches John Beilein and Jerry Krause, and players Richard Hamilton (UConn), Larry Miller (North Carolina), Frank Selvy (Furman), and Jimmy Walker (Providence).