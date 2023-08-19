What We’re Tracking

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 10 PM Wednesday.

Today is officially the hottest August 19th on record. Our original record was 109° set back in 1936. We hit 111° today as we begin this long stretch of heat that we will see for the next week or so. Tonight, we don’t cool down too much with overnight lows in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a clear sky.

Dew points, though, look to remain lower for most of the week. So, it’ll most likely feel a bit hotter than our air temperatures, but it won’t feel quite as soupy as our last stretch of hot weather. Winds will calm down after today ranging from 5-10 mph.

The heat looks to last into the late portions of next week. And with high pressure dominating our forecast, that keeps rain chances out of the area, as well. Another thing to keep in mind is that this heat will be without too much wind, so expect the air to be rather uncomfortable to be out in during the peak heating of the afternoons and make weekend plans accordingly.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard