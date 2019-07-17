Long-time member of Shawnee Co. Sherriff’s Office promoted to Major

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced Wednesday that longtime Lieutenant Shane Hoobler will be promoted to Major.

Major Hoobler has served the department since June of 1989 in many capacities. In 2007 Hoobler was promoted to the rank of Captain where he served as the commander of the Operations Division and the Services Division.

Hoobler earned his Certificate of Public Manager Course through the University of Kansas and is a graduate of Leadership Topeka. Hoobler also has FBI training, he is a graduate of the 232nd Session of the FBI Academy.

Sherriff Brian Hill said in a statement that he is “confident in Major Shane Hoobler’s ability to provide direct oversight of daily operations while promoting the mission of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office”.