Longtime Topeka restaurant Cafe Holliday closing its doors after 23 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After serving Topeka for 23 years, the owners of Cafe Holliday announced that they are closing their doors for business.

On August 26, Jessie and Elizabeth Barajas announced via Facebook video that their family is moving to North Carolina at the beginning of October. Because of the move, they will be closing the restaurant on Saturday, September 21.

The couple said it is a bittersweet announcement and they are appreciative of their loyal customers.

“We love you all, and we thank God for each and every one of our loyal customers who have made Cafe Holliday such a special place,” Jessie said.

The couple ended the video saying, “We love you, God bless you, and goodbye.”