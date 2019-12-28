Looking back at Topeka’s 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – From festivals, to making city history, to making national headlines, 2019 had some amazing achievements and moments of heartache for the city of Topeka.

In April, the Topeka Zoo’s Sumatran tiger attacked Zookeeper Kristen Hayden-Ortega after she left a cage unlocked. The attack put Topeka in the national spotlight. Thankfully Hayden-Ortega survived the attack and is back working at the zoo.

Just one week later, Topeka made national headlines again after Washburn football player Dwane Simmons was shot and killed at a party. Simmons’ best friend and recent NFL Giants draftee Corey Ballentine was also shot.

Francisco Mendez is currently on trial for the murder of Simmons.

The city made a great achievement when they announced the Kicker Country Stampede was switching locations from Manhattan to Topeka. The now Heartland Stampede brought in large crowds, but this summer of historic rain didn’t spare the event causing headliner Jason Alden to cancel his concert at the last minute.

The City of Topeka also made a historic change by changing the design of the Topeka flag. The original green and yellow flag is now a modern vibrant blue with a sunflower.

Rounding out the year, the city added many new businesses in the city, including the Wheatfield Village, which has restaurants, a movie theater, and will soon have a new hotel in 2020.