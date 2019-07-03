LPD to increase DUI patrol July 4 weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
lawrence-police_1521056849769.jpg

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police Department will be increasing their patrol this Saturday to pay more attention to drivers who may be driving under the influence.

On July 6, LPD will be conducting a DUI Saturation Patrol. This patrol will place extra officers in the field looking specifically for drivers who exhibit signs of impaired driving.

According to LPD, if a driver is stopped and shows signs of alcohol or drug consumption, officers will perform a field sobriety test and appropriate action will be taken.

This extra patrol will take place throughout the city limits of Lawrence.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story