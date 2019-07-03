LPD to increase DUI patrol July 4 weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police Department will be increasing their patrol this Saturday to pay more attention to drivers who may be driving under the influence.

On July 6, LPD will be conducting a DUI Saturation Patrol. This patrol will place extra officers in the field looking specifically for drivers who exhibit signs of impaired driving.

According to LPD, if a driver is stopped and shows signs of alcohol or drug consumption, officers will perform a field sobriety test and appropriate action will be taken.

This extra patrol will take place throughout the city limits of Lawrence.