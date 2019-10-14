Luke Bryan’s ‘Farm Tour’ concert in Louisburg rescheduled after weather issues

LOUISBURG, Kan. — Luke Bryan’s ‘Farm Tour’ is back on in Louisburg after weather caused the country star to cancel one of his two stops in Kansas.

Bryan’s crew was forced to cancel his show on Oct. 3 after rounds of rain left the ground in less than ideal conditions for a concert.

The show is now set for Oct. 30 at the same location. All tickets and parking passes will be honored for the rescheduled date, according to the Farm Tour website. If you already had a ticket and cannot attend the rescheduled date, you can email FarmTour@bigtickets.com for a refund. You must do that by Oct. 16.

Bryan says the idea behind this tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns like the one he grew up in.

“Growing up in rural Georgia we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts,” Bryan said. “It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms. We can feel the pride from the people in these towns as well as the farmers and it takes everyone coming together to pull them off!!”

Doors open at 5 p.m. The show starts at 6 p.m.