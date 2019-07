TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One of the Topeka Zoo’s furry friends got some special treatment this week.

Luna is the Topeka Zoo’s striped skunk. She got some acupuncture at the University Veterinary Care Center in Topeka.

The acupuncture helps treat Luna’s arthritis because she is an older skunk and the zoo said she doesn’t mind it at all. In fact, she fell asleep during the treatment.