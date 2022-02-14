EMPORIA (KSNT) – A nursing student’s “sincere religious belief” will go before the Lyon County District Court this week, after a nursing student filed a lawsuit against Flint Hills Technical College, which alleges the school is forcing her to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to court records, Molly Ellis filed the lawsuit under the Kansas Preservation of Religious Freedom Act on Feb. 2. The brief states that Ellis is continuing to follow her religious convictions and refuses to be injected with vaccines created from “the use of aborted babies’ fetal tissue.”

According to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the COVID-19 vaccine does not contain aborted fetal cells.

Ellis began the nursing program in August of 2021 and planned to graduate in May of 2022 after completing her clinical trials. However, on Jan. 1, 2022, Flint Hills modified its Student Handbook to require COVID-19 vaccinations.

Court documents state, “Molly’s sincere religious beliefs compel her to refuse the so-called COVID-19 vaccine/booster injections for various reasons articulated in the petition.”

On Jan. 25, 2022, Director of Nursing at Flint Hills, Kim McNeese notified Ellis in an email that there had been changes to the clinical site’s vaccination requirements. According to the court brief, nursing students must complete the clinical to graduate. When Ellis was informed she would be required to be vaccinated, she immediately requested a religious exemption form.

According to the court brief, Ellis said she was notified by email of recent changes to vaccination requirements. “Our nursing program has been notified of recent changes to one of our clinical site’s vaccination requirements. Clinical partner, Newman Regional Health, has informed us that effective immediately, they are requiring all students that are placed within their facility for clinical to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, including the booster.”

The court brief states that Ellis requested her clinical be switched to Stormont Vail, which does have a religious exemption, but she was not allowed to switch from Newman Regional Health.

Court documents state that Flint Hills is entered into a contractual agreement with Newman Hospital and they require students to be vaccinated.

The hearing will be Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 1:15 p.m. in front of Lyon County District Judge W. Lee Fowler.