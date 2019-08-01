Lyon Co. officials share safety advice after suspects impersonate officers, pull drivers over

LYON CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Police are searching for a car reportedly impersonating police officers in Lyon County.

It happened between Olpe and Emporia on Highway 99 around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

Officials say a silver passenger car used red and blue lights to pull over two vehicles.

While the suspects did not make contact with the passengers inside those vehicles, it brings up a question: what should we do to feel comfortable in those situations?

Multiple people in Emporia told KSNT News that they would most likely pull over.

“I’d dial 911 call for backup and have they make sure it a highway patrolman,” said one man on Commercial Street.

“I would have pulled over because it would have scared me,” said another young woman at the Emporia Farmer’s Market.

Law enforcement said there are certain steps you can take to feel safer.

“If you don’t feel confident that it’s a Lyon County sheriff’s vehicle, or any law enforcement vehicle, call 911 and advise the communication officer that you currently have a vehicle behind me, I think they’re trying to stop me,” said Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope.

From there, it is in the hands of law enforcement because they’ll tell you what to do next.

Sheriff Cope also noted that most law enforcement vehicles will be distinctly marked.

“It’s important to acknowledge that there is a vehicle behind them with some type of a flashing or emergency lights,” said Sergeant Lisa Sage with the Emporia Police Department. “Another thing to think about too before pulling over is where to pull over. You can choose to pull over at a more busy parking area, if there’s one available, or a more well lit area.”



These leaders said law enforcement will always be able to identify themselves.

“The badge could be on the chest, it could be on the hip, it could be around a chain around the neck, it could be something that the officer will pull out and show to you, but a citizen always has the right to ask to see that identification and officers will never have a problem identifying themselves as law enforcement officers,” said Sergeant Sage.

While it’s not illegal to possess lights, Sheriff Cope said it is illegal to attempt to stop or change traffic flow.

Cope said it’s still important for people to be able to trust their law enforcement agencies.

“An activity like this makes people suspicious. We want to work with our community to keep everyone safe,” said Sheriff Cope.