Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office warning of police officer impersonation

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person, or people, accused of impersonating a police officer.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a silver passenger car was reported to be using red and blue lights inside their car to pull over other vehicles. After those vehicles pulled over, the suspect car drove around them and left the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said this happened on two occasions between Olpe and Emporia on K-99.

No officers made contact with the suspect(s), but they do know a silver passenger car is involved and the red and blue lights were in the windshield area of the car. It was last seen headed south toward Olpe.

If you have any information about this, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (620) 341-3205 or Crime Stoppers at (620) 342-2273.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind you if you’re being pulled over and something doesn’t feel right, call 9-1-1 immediately. All personnel will have a badge and identification, whether they are in plain clothes or uniform.