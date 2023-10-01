EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KSNT)- Patrick Mahomes accomplished another impressive feat on Sunday with his first touchdown pass against the Jets.

The throw, which was good for a 34-yard score to Noah Gray, was the 200th career passing touchdown for Mahomes. The Chiefs’ QB is the quickest player in NFL history to ever reach 200 passing touchdowns.

He got there in just 84 games, five games fewer than the previous record held by Dan Marino.

Mahomes could also break the Chiefs franchise record for career rushing yards by a quarterback if he tallies more than 23 rushing yards in the game.

