KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Man of the Year Award was first presented in 1970 when quarterback Johnny Unitas of the then Baltimore Colts (now Indianapolis Colts).

Although Unitas was an exceptional player, the award was given to him for his work off the field as a humanitarian who helped his community in various ways.

Before the 1999 season, it was renamed the ‘Walter Payton Man of the Year Award’ soon after the NFL Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton died.

The Chicago Bears star is regarded as one of the most selfless humanitarians to ever play in the NFL.

The Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs have more Walter Payton Man of the Year recipients than any other team with five each.

Every year, all 32 teams nominate who they believe to be the best example of off-the-field community service contributions.

The winner gets announced on the Thursday before the Super Bowl on CBS.

For the second straight year, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the Kansas City nominee.

The last Chief to earn the award was offensive lineman Brian Waters in 2009. The other Chiefs to win it were LB Willie Lanier (1972), QB Len Dawson (1973), LB Derrick Thomas (1993) and OL Will Shields (2003).

That’s two offensive guards, two linebackers and one quarterback to win it in KC.

Mahomes has a chance to make those two signal callers and join the late KC legend, Dawson.

Even without winning all 32 nominees will receive a donation of up to $55,000 to give to a charity of their choice, but if Mahomes does win he will receive $250,000 donation toward whichever cause he wants.

Mahomes has made a big impact both on and off the field for Kansas City.

In 2019, he created his ’15 and the Mahomies Foundation’ which emphasizes improving the lives of children with a continued focus on supporting health and wellness, as well as benefitting various communities in need.

Since its establishment, over $4 million in grants and programs have been distributed by the foundation. These accomplishments have been acknowledged by the Kansas City Business Journal who ranked it among Kansas City’s biggest charitable foundations by volume.