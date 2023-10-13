KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now the all-time leader in completions in franchise history.

Mahomes passed Chiefs legend and Hall of Famer Len Dawson during their 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

The previous record held by Dawson was 2,115 before Mahomes passed him in the second quarter. Mahomes came in to the game with 2,108 completions

He accomplished the feat in just six seasons as the Chiefs starter, an indication of how rapid Mahomes success has been.

Mahomes is also inching closer to Dawson on multiple other all-time passing categories in the franchise’s history. Both QBs are cornerstones of the franchise with impeccable resumes.

The two-time MVP finished the game 30/40 with 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception to help put the Chiefs at 5-1.