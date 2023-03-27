HOLTON (KSNT) – The Jackson and Brown County sheriff’s offices have issued scam alerts after being notified of a recent mail scam.

Multiple residents received a letter saying there is roughly $10 million available to be claimed, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. The scammer poses as an attorney.

Brown County Sheriff’s office shared copies of scam letters claiming to be with Becker Fischer Bandile LLP, and Norman, Michael and Glen Law Firm.

The scammers are trying to create a line of communication to steal personal and financial information, according to Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office advises people not to provide any personal information, banking information or correspondence with the scammer.

“Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it is a scam,” Brown County Sheriff John D. Merchant said.