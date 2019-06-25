Man accused of killing flamingo dies after being struck by pickup truck

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Joseph Anthony Corrao booking photo; Pinky the flamingo, photo courtesy Busch Gardens

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) - A man accused of causing the death of a beloved Busch Gardens flamingo has died.

Joseph Corrao, 48, was killed June 5 when he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a State Road 50 near his home in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Corraro died from his injuries as a result of the crash.

The truck driver was not injured and not cited. An investigation of the collision is underway.