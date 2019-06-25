News

Man accused of killing flamingo dies after being struck by pickup truck

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 06:36 PM CDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) - A man accused of causing the death of a beloved Busch Gardens flamingo has died.

Joseph Corrao, 48, was killed June 5 when he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a State Road 50 near his home in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Corraro died from his injuries as a result of the crash.

The truck driver was not injured and not cited.  An investigation of the collision is underway.

