Man accused of killing flamingo dies after being struck by pickup truck
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) - A man accused of causing the death of a beloved Busch Gardens flamingo has died.
Joseph Corrao, 48, was killed June 5 when he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a State Road 50 near his home in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Corraro died from his injuries as a result of the crash.
The truck driver was not injured and not cited. An investigation of the collision is underway.
