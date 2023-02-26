TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody after an early morning shooting in Topeka on Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire near the 3200 block of SE Topeka Blvd early Sunday morning, according to a press release. They found one person with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two other people came to a hospital afterward with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds as well.

Michael E. Moten II was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for criminal discharge of a firearm at a vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.



