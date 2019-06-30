Man arrested for Central Topeka stabbing

Police arrested a man early on Sunday morning for a Central Topeka stabbing.

Topeka police officers said that around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday they found a man with stab wounds at 17th and Topeka Boulevard. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During an investigation, detectives said they figured out that 44-year-old Lavaughn Lewis was a suspect. They found and arrested Lewis on Sunday morning around 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of SW Western Avenue.

Lewis is now in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections facing a charge of aggravated battery.