Man arrested for Oct. 2 shooting that left one wounded

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has a man in custody it believes is responsible for an Oct. 2 shooting that happened near 8th and Fillmore.

Quaton Grover (KSNT / Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

On Oct. 2 around 8 p.m., police were called to 8th and Fillmore after residents reported hearing gunshots. Police found a victim with “an obvious gunshot.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Topeka police with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Service took Quaton Grover, 43, of Topeka into custody.

Grover was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for: