JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man is being held on a $75,000 bond by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department on aggravated assault charges after assaulting an officer, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ryan Taylor, 25, was arrested on June 25, at 11:10 p.m. and released two days later on June 27 at 5:45 p.m.

Taylor is charged with aggravated assault, battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer, and domestic battery.