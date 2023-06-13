KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man was severely beaten in the parking lot outside Arrowhead Stadium Saturday before the Luke Combs concert. His wife was also assaulted.

Now the Lee’s Summit couple have questions about why it took so long to get help.

Instead of seeing the country star who they danced to at their wedding, they spent the night in the emergency room. Johnathan and Brandi Scaletty say it took more than an a hour for an ambulance to arrive.

After tailgating with friends and family, they returned to their car to wait out the rain when a group of several young men and women opened their hatch for no reason.

“I kind of shook it off as this was just some random people jacking around maybe wrong car issue, so I told them cut it out, shut the door,” Johnathan Scaletty said.

But then they did it again and then pulled on the door.

“He got out of the car asked them what the problem was like what’s going on?” his wife Brandi Scaletty explained.

That’s when Scaletty says one man took out his legs, another grabbed him by the throat and several others proceeded to beat him viciously.

“When I went down all I could do was put my arms up to protect my face and watch my wife try to pull them off and the males go after her,” he said.

“The entire time the guy had his arm around his neck to where he couldn’t move and I was jumping on him. I was biting his ears. I was doing everything I could to get him to just let go,” Brandi said.

Once the group left high-fiving, Scaletty tried to call 911. But he experienced an issue FOX4 has previously reported in recent months, no one answered the 911 call for some time. It even happened to the family of Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“I sat on the line and it just rang and rang and rang,” Scaletty recalled.

Finally a witness got through. But still no help came.

“Even after the long response of the call it was an even longer response for them to show up, you would think that they would have plenty of medical professionals, safety professionals on site for an event like that. I felt abandoned like I was reaching out for their help and no one seemed to care,” Scaletty said.

KCPD has not yet made an incident report available or had any comment on the situation. Nor have the Kansas City Chiefs or Arrowhead Stadium officials. The couple estimates it took a half hour for police, an hour or more for an ambulance.

Now Scaletty is left to explain to his five and seven year old sons why he has a dislocated ankle and injuries all over his head and body.

“There needs to be more security, if you go you need to feel safe,” Brandi Scaletty said.

“There has to be, this can not continue. I’m a big man. A smaller person with less fight, they probably would have been killed,” Johnathan Scaletty said.

Both Johnathan and Brandi credit stadium security, who were first to arrive, for making them feel better about the delayed response. They consoled the couple saying surveillance cameras would likely help police identify the attackers.

FOX4 investigated Monday and found there are cameras on some of the light poles in the parking lot surrounding Arrowhead, though a majority didn’t appear to have them.