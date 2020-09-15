Man charged after armed standoff at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A man has been charged with multiple felonies after shooting at Arrowhead Stadium workers and holding an hours-long standoff with police on Saturday.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Joshua D. Newton, 33, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, making terroristic threats, and armed criminal action.

After hours of failed negotiations, police used less than lethal force to detain him. He was carrying a knife and two handguns.

Police have not released information on the man’s motive, only that he appeared to be in a mental health crisis.

Newton denied ever firing his gun when later questioned by police. Prosecutors requested a bond of $40,000 cash only.

The Royals delayed their game because of the situation. The team released a statement on Monday: “We are grateful to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, and other agencies in the way they handled the situation and brought it to a peaceful conclusion.”